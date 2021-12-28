PEOSTA, Iowa — Volunteers are sought to help with free cross-country ski and snowshoe rentals on weekends at Swiss Valley Nature Center, just outside of Dubuque.

Volunteers also provide weekend staffing at the nature center, clean and construct projects, make trail improvements, assist with education programs and restore the county’s remnant prairies.

Call Dubuque County Conservation at 563-556-6745 for more information.

