Applications are being accepted through Feb. 5 for the position of Dubuque County assessor.
Assessors are appointed to their position by a conference board consisting of the members of the county Board of Supervisors, the mayors of all incorporated cities and a member from each school district within the jurisdiction.
The assessor’s primary duties are to assess all real property within the county, including residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural classes of property, according to the Dubuque County website.
All applicants must have passed the assessor examination administered by the Iowa Department of Revenue and currently be listed on the department’s register of candidates.
Information on the position and how to apply can be found at https://bit.ly/3p77FNq.