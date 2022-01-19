DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate Ethics Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide consequences for candidates in state legislative races who do not file financial disclosure documents as required by law.
The bill received bipartisan support on the committee, including Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, who chairs the committee, and Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
Jochum told the subcommittee that first considered the bill Tuesday that the Secretary of the Senate Charles Smithson brought it to her attention that Iowa code already requires candidates to file personal financial disclosure forms covering income streams, some investments and basic biographical information.
“However, it did not outline any kind of deadlines or consequences,” Jochum said. “He suggested, and I agree, that we should move forward and put some additional teeth in our code of ethics.”
Jochum told the Telegraph Herald recently that, as is, candidates regularly do not submit their disclosure forms.
The bill — Senate Study Bill 3038 — sets a date for when nonincumbent candidates for state office should file their personal financial disclosure forms. It creates an enforcement mechanism for those candidates who do not file in a timely manner, allowing them a 14-day grace period before they run into one of two consequences: a $50 fine or referral for a hearing by the Senate Ethics Committee.
Smithson said the $50 fine was included as an equivalent to the censures and suspensions possible for sitting senators if they do not file a disclosure form. But it received a bit of pushback from Sen. Robert Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, due to senators not being subject to the $50 fine.
“I think it’s unfair to say we have a different sanction for candidates for senators,” he said. “I think that looks bad for senators to have preferential treatment in the ethics code.”
Koelker, though, preferred that the fine stay in the bill at least for the time being. She wanted to move the bill quickly through committee so that more discussion could be had by the full Senate.
“It’s just good transparency,” she said. “We’ll clean it up and continue further discussion, make sure we do it correctly.”
Regarding the fine, Jochum said she thought it unlikely that a candidate would let it get that far.
“I think the publicity alone would be enough for the candidate to say, ‘That’s not the publicity I want as a candidate. I’m going to get the candidate disclosure form as soon as possible,’” she said.
The bill passed unanimously through the subcommittee and the full committee.
Should it pass the Legislature and be signed by the governor, it could be in place for the election this year and for any candidates running.