Police said a Dubuque man accused of dealing crack in March was back at it again in April, selling to a confidential informant.

Curnet J. Brewer, 35, of 2301½ White St., was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and possession with intent to deliver a substance purported to be crack.

Brewer had been arrested on March 6 in Dubuque after he ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop and threw a bag over a fence before police detained him, according to court documents. Officers recovered the bag containing 30 grams of crack, and Brewer had $420 on him.

A surety bond was posted on March 7, and he was released.

According to the new court documents, Brewer soon was dealing drugs again. A confidential informant bought two baggies of crack for $100 from Brewer in the area of Rhomberg Avenue and Johnson Street on April 3, documents state.

On April 18, the same informant paid another $100 for what Brewer said was crack, according to authorities. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation laboratory later determined that there were no illegal drugs in the substance Brewer supplied.

A warrant for Brewer’s arrest in this case was issued Friday.

