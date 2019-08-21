City of Dubuque

City of Dubuque Assessor Troy Patzner said the city wasn’t hit with an equalization order due to adjustments made to multi-residential property valuations in the spring.

The city's adjusted values for 2019 fell within the Iowa Department of Revenue’s boundaries, he said.

“We increased here overall. We averaged about 20%,” he said. “Some properties were a little more, some a little less.”

It was easier to evaluate multi-residential properties in the city because, unlike in Dubuque County outside of the city, there were a large number of transactions that provided the necessary data.

“We had a fairly decent number of sales to make some judgment calls to make value changes,” Patzner said.