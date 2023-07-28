Participants in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa dip their bicycles in the Mississippi River in July of 1983, when the trek finished in Dubuque. More than 6,500 riders took part in RAGBRAI that year.
An annual recreational bike ride across the state rumbles across Iowa this week.
Forty years ago, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa concluded in Dubuque, with riders relating tales of strong winds, sweltering temperatures and other challenges along the route.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the ride’s finish in its July 31, 1983, edition.
CYCLISTS BEAT WEATHER, OTHER RIDERS TO FINISH
Sweltering heat, storm-force winds — and other cyclists — were among the problems encountered by the more than 6,500 riders in the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, which ended at the Dubuque Hawthorne Street boat ramp on Saturday.
Hawthorne Street took on the appearance of a beach carnival as thousands of lightly-clad, sun-bronzed cyclists arrived and performed the traditional dip of their bicycle wheels — and themselves — in the Mississippi River.
Radios and tape players played a counterpoint accompaniment to the constant click-click-click of 10-speed bikes cycling through the city.
Sunlight gleamed off polished chrome spokes and gaudily painted bike frames. But the sun didn’t always shine on this year’s tour, which began Sunday in Onawa on the other side of the state.
Shell Dhuyvetter, 39, of Bettendorf, Iowa, said he was glad he participated in the seven-day jaunt — until the rains came, that is.
“It rained so hard, we almost got blown away,” he said. “That’s the point I started regretting ever coming.”
Up to 3 inches of rain, driven by storm-force winds, hit the RAGBRAI campsite Thursday night at Grundy Center. Many cyclists that complained their tents were blown over by the winds. Others just complained about other riders.
“The racers like to hog the road,” groused Chad Warrick, 15, of Reasnor, Iowa. He said that the racers on their expensive, hand-tooled machines acted aloof from the majority of cyclists who crossed the state in their store-bought bikes.
Warrick added that the same people spent many of the evenings getting drunk and tripping around — and over — sleeping riders.
“They sure seemed to drink a lot,” he said.
Saturday’s bright sunshine, while it gladdened some road-weary riders, bothered many others who were close to heat prostration.
“For me, the big problem was the heat,” said Toby Carlson, a college student from Pennsylvania. “I’m a cold-weather person.”
Carlson and his 15-year-old son Joel said they rode several days when the mercury rose into the high 90s. Many cyclists fell exhausted by the wayside, they said, and “the ambulances were always going around.”
But most of the bicyclists said they thoroughly enjoyed the tour, despite the weather and the rowdies.
Bob and Kate Rutledge, both 54, pedaled all the way from their home in Galesburg, Ill., to the tour’s jump-off point at Onawa. By Saturday, they had logged more than 900 miles, with another 150 yet to go before arriving home.
Despite the yellow T-shirts labeled “pain” and “agony” that the couple wore, Kate Rutledge said she enjoyed the trip.
“It’s the only way to really see the country,” she said. “The people of Iowa were great.”