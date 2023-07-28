Flashback Friday
Participants in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa dip their bicycles in the Mississippi River in July of 1983, when the trek finished in Dubuque. More than 6,500 riders took part in RAGBRAI that year.

 Telegraph Herald file

An annual recreational bike ride across the state rumbles across Iowa this week.

Forty years ago, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa concluded in Dubuque, with riders relating tales of strong winds, sweltering temperatures and other challenges along the route.

