Four Republicans representing the tri-state region headed to Washington, D.C., last week to join a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, only to be part of repeated voting on whether U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy should be the speaker of the House.
Shortly after 12:01 a.m. Saturday in Washington, on the 15th ballot, McCarthy finally was elected to the post.
The area Republicans were united behind McCarthy.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson made her support of McCarthy well-known in the weeks leading up to the voting, as her party’s farthest-right members began to voice their plans of opposition.
“I have cast every ballot for Kevin and plan to go back to the floor and vote for him again,” she said on her weekly call with Iowa reporters on Friday morning. “He is the right person to lead our conference. He has the support of the vast majority of our conference — over 200 members.”
Hinson said the interparty fighting last week was a sign that “Washington is broken,” even with her party assuming the majority in the House.
“I came to Congress to end the chaos and dysfunction,” she said on Friday. “I ran on policies that will help to improve Iowans’ lives and deliver results for them. I know Iowans are frustrated by the chaos and dysfunction of Congress happening right now. I am maddened watching what’s happening on the floor.”
Hinson served her first two years in Congress, after flipping her district in 2020, in the minority. Thus, she filed dozens of bills that failed to progress under Democrats’ leadership. She was eager Friday to get back to that legislation.
“I am having conversations with my legislative team right now about all of the pieces of legislation we had introduced in the previous Congress that we are looking at making some minor changes to,” she said. “The sooner we elect Kevin, the sooner we get to fire the 87,000 new IRS agents, the sooner we can secure the border and get to work on the agenda we promised to the American people. Iowans don’t want more games.”
Hinson issued a statement shortly after McCarthy’s eventual win congratulating him.
“We would not have a House Republican majority without the tireless efforts of Kevin McCarthy. He will make an incredible speaker and ensure our conference delivers on our historic agenda,” she said in the statement. “The Biden administration’s biggest fear is a House Republican Conference that is united and ready to hold them accountable for their failures. Under Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, that accountability is finally coming and we will put our country back on the path to prosperity. Let’s get to work.”
Derrick Van Orden flipped Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District last year in his second attempt at the seat. Usually a prolific poster on Twitter, he posted almost hourly in the days leading up to opening day of Congress last week, riding his motorcycle east to take his seat.
But new members could not be sworn in until a speaker was chosen. That finally happened early Saturday, and Van Orden shared his thoughts on social media.
“I was raised in abject poverty by a single mom,” he wrote. “We used to fold up newspapers to stick in the bottom of our shoes when the soles were out. We had subsidized school lunches. Early this morning, I was sworn in as a member of the U.S. Congress.
“The American dream is real.”
On Wednesday, Van Orden — a retired Navy SEAL — had joined a large crowd of Republican military veterans for a press conference, during which he lambasted the holdouts for their disruption and voicing his support for McCarthy.
“Absolutely, we will compromise,” Van Orden said of the requested concessions, clearly frustrated. “We will compromise but not capitulate. If 20 people are able to drive this train however they want to, 202 of us might as well go home. Those 20 people will be the majority.”
Next to Van Orden among fellow veterans was U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, whose new district includes Jackson County, Iowa. She was a strong McCarthy supporter throughout the week, caught by C-SPAN numerous times warmly shaking his hand between votes.
“We don’t question the hearts of our colleagues who are voting ‘no,’” she said during the press conference. “I think they agree with the American people that the country is heading in the wrong direction.”
But Miller-Meeks asked veterans watching the conference to contact the military veterans among the Republican holdouts and asked them to do their duty.
“I would ask them (veterans) to use their intellect,” she said. “Because this game will end and will end soon.”
During the votes for speaker, Van Orden went silent on Twitter for days. He broke that silence on Friday, in a series of posts targeting holdout U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. — who voted for former President Donald Trump, among several other alternatives to McCarthy throughout the week.
“Gaetz has dumped Trump and moved on to (U.S. Rep. Jim) Jordan, who does not want the job and Gaetz knows it,” Van Orden said in one post. “He is dragging this out to make money. What is more swampy than that? I am calling for him to donate the money he is fundraising off this to the charity if his choice.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, whose new district includes Jo Daviess County, Ill., was not as vocal on social media throughout the week.
On Thursday, he did share on Facebook a news story in which he was quoted. The accompanying message in the post was, “Americans voted for a Republican majority to put a check on the Biden administration, secure our southern border and address inflation. Let’s come together as Republicans so we focus on the challenges that Americans sent us to Washington to fix.”
He also posted his congratulations to McCarthy early Saturday.
One area lawmaker who was very talkative and seemed jubilant at times during the week was the tri-state area’s one remaining Democrat in the House, Mark Pocan. He posted to Twitter regularly throughout the week about his caucus’ steady support for its chosen minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
Iowans in the House
Iowans watching the speaker proceedings made much of one of the House clerks administering the votes, Cheryl Johnson, being from Iowa.
“We can all agree that U.S. House clerk, and @uiowa graduate, Cheryl Johnson is doing a phenomenal job in a difficult situation,” Hinson tweeted Friday.
Johnson had to use her position in response to one fellow Iowan, however.
Miller-Meeks enthusiastically crooned out her vote for McCarthy during a roll call for the speakership on Thursday, earning her a wave of laughs across the chamber — a brief break in a tense week. But the moment lasted long enough for Johnson to gavel the House back to order.
Sen. Johnson backs holdouts
While Van Orden voiced frustration with the standstill in the House last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., championed the holdout disrupters’ tactics and success.
“I appreciate House conservatives pressing for common-sense reforms, function and fiscal sanity — and then taking ‘yes’ for an answer,” he said in a post on Twitter on Friday.
Iowa election change
Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday introduced a bill to change the way election recounts are conducted in the state. The proposal was promoted by Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, a Democrat.
Pate’s bill would increase the size of recount boards to increase the efficiency of the recount process after several high-profile recounts in recent elections.
Miller-Meeks famously won her first term in 2020 by only six votes, following a lengthy recount and legal proceedings to decide it.
In Dubuque County, the race between Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, and Republican challenger Jennifer Smith received a recount, which took several days before Isenhart again was named the winner.
“We’ve had the opportunity to identify these areas of improvement while observing several large-scale recounts in recent years,” Pate said in a statement.
The bill would require recount boards in counties with populations of 15,000 to 49,000 to have five members, while counties with higher populations would have seven. Candidates would select one member each, as they do now. The county auditor would select the rest.
Reached Friday, Dragotto said the legislation would be welcome.
“When you have a county our size that is told they can only have three on a board, it means voters are going to have to wait longer,” he said. “For the sake of quicker turnaround and deciding results faster, it was time for this change.”
