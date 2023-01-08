APTOPIX Congress
Republicans applaud U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after he won the 15th vote to be the U.S. House of Representatives speaker in Washington on Saturday.

 Alex Brandon

Four Republicans representing the tri-state region headed to Washington, D.C., last week to join a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, only to be part of repeated voting on whether U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy should be the speaker of the House.

Shortly after 12:01 a.m. Saturday in Washington, on the 15th ballot, McCarthy finally was elected to the post.

