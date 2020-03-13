St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Today and Saturday, downtown Main Street, Galena, Ill.
Pub crawl at 6 p.m. today. Parade at 4 p.m. Saturday. Sign up for the pub crawl beginning at 2 p.m. today at Grape Escape. Tickets are $15. Events begin Saturday with a kids’ race and a 5K. Registration for the 5K is $30. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market
Today through Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
4 to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The second annual show will be overflowing with a variety of fine antiques and vintage collectibles for sale. Featured will be select antique dealers with unique merchandise from around the world. Admission is $8, and children 14 and younger enter free with a paid adult.
Dyersville St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Saturday, downtown, Dyersville, Iowa
1 p.m. The Ancient Order of Hibernians—Dubuque County No. 1 presents Dyersville’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Mass. A church celebration will start at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica. It will be followed by a huge downtown parade, which starts at 1 p.m.
4th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party with FireHouse and special guest Johnny Trash
Saturday, Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
8 p.m. FireHouse has been rockin’ for more than 25 years. Their music has taken them all over the world and has produced 16 Gold and Platinum records and 7 million sales worldwide. Tickets start at $29. Tickets can be purchased online at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services inside Q Casino. Ticket prices increase day of show.