State financial incentives were approved today for two significant expansions at Dubuque manufacturers expected to create more than 50 new jobs.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved incentives for expansions at Progressive Processing, LLC and Klauer Manufacturing Co.
The incentives for Progressive Processing were applied for by it and parent company Hormel Foods Corp. Progressive Processing intends to spend $43 million to remodel its facility at 1205 Chavenelle Court and purchase new equipment to increase capacity for Spam production.
That would lead to the creation of 38 new jobs that pay at least $21.13 per hour. The plant currently employs about 440 people.
The company sought $1.1 million in tax credits and $180,000 in sales tax refunds from the state.
With funding approved, Hormel intends to begin construction at its facility in early 2022 and begin expanded production by February 2023.
Meanwhile, Klauer Manufacturing, a national producer of sheet metal building products, plans to spend $14 million to expand its nearly 125,000-square-foot facility at 1185 Roosevelt St. Ext. by 73,000 square feet.
That would create 16 jobs that pay at least $21.13 per hour. Klauer Manufacturing currently employs 151 full-time staff.
The company sought state tax credits, tax refunds and job training funds, totaling $1.15 million.
Incentives from the City of Dubuque also are being considered for the project. A public hearing is set for the Feb. 7 City Council meeting on a proposed $1.6 million in tax-increment-financing rebates over a period of 10 years.
Klauer intends to begin construction in April and be completed by the end of 2022.