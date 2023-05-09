The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’sdepartments reported:
Recommended for you
Lisa A. Schroeder, 53, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Collision Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and possession of marijuana.
Miranda E.E. Croft, 23, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 201, and Katlyn A. Quandee, 28, and Tamia M. Hewitt, 26, both of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 103, were arrested at approximately 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace. Croft was arrested on charges of second-degree harassment, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts. Quandee and Hewitt both were arrested on charges of second-degree harassment.
Kortez D. Bracey, 36, of 852 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Sunday at his residence on warrants charging three counts of probation violation, violation of a no-contact order and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Bracey did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 27.
Mark J. McPoland, 57, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and domestic assault.
Criminal damage of $700 to a vehicle was reported at 9:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Thomas Place.
Criminal damage of $500 to a residence was reported at 7:06 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Central Avenue.