DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Shortly after celebrating their business’ 10th anniversary, the owners of a Dickeyville powersports vendor look forward to expanding in the village’s new industrial park.
Nick and Jessica Leibfried, owners of Nick’s Powersports, will open at their new location on Oct. 4, more than quadrupling their existing footprint.
“We just needed more room,” Nick said. “The machines are getting bigger. We’re getting busier.”
Construction crews are raising two buildings that will hold a 13,750-square-foot showroom and mechanic’s shop and a 7,200-square-foot storage facility. Following the move, the business might add to its workforce of eight to 10 people, Jessica said.
The new structures mark the start of what Dickeyville officials predict will be the rapid development of adjacent property south of the U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 interchange. The village purchased the land this spring.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded Dickeyville nearly $2.9 million in support of the project and is reviewing plans that the village has submitted.
The municipality so far has spent $718,506 to purchase more than 57 acres that will form the park, including 15 acres from the Leibfrieds.
Once approved, Dickeyville will begin installing utilities and drafting sales agreements with prospective companies that seek to locate there.
“We all wish it was done in a faster scale with EDA because we’re waiting for water and sewer to get over there,” said Village President Matt Gantenbein.
The property where Nick’s Powersports will relocate is not part of the grant-funded proposal submitted to the EDA, but the new structures are located at the park’s entrance and will tap into its utility lines.
“Growth in new business out there is going to do nothing but help our business,” Nick said. “It’s going to help everybody.”
The Leibfrieds launched their business in 2011 at 315 N. Main St. after purchasing Click’s Cycle, a shop that Nick managed for 10 years prior to buying the business.
They no longer sell motorcycles but offer an array of powersports machines, which include all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.
The Leibfrieds have contemplated the move from their current location for at least five years. At 4,800 square feet, the rented space cannot accommodate growth or additional inventory.
Meanwhile, powersports have surged in popularity, with manufacturers of all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles reporting record sales in 2020, despite the year’s economic shutdowns due to COVID-19.
“We’ve decided that now’s the time,” Jessica said.
The Leibfrieds have not decided whether they will keep renting the existing store, which might serve as storage.