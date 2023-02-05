Two Dubuque school systems have been selected to receive awards of $40,000 each through a statewide program for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
Dubuque Community School District and Holy Family Catholic Schools are among 37 Iowa school districts receiving the 2023 STEM BEST + HD (High Demand) Program award through the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, an online announcement states.
Tanya Hunt, project coordinator with the STEM Advisory Council, said both Dubuque school systems received $40,000 through the program and were required to provide $20,000 in matching funds.
The STEM BEST program provides funds for school districts to establish partnerships with local businesses. Teachers and industry professionals then “craft curriculum and projects that prepare students for developing the skill sets for success in STEM pathways,” according to the program’s website.
“It’s meant to be an opportunity for schools and local community and business partnerships, through their collaboration and use of these funds, (to) build a program so that students can gain real world, authentic learning opportunities,” Hunt said.
Including the latest honorees, 155 partnerships have been created or expanded since STEM BEST launched in 2014.
Hunt said the 37 new schools receiving STEM BEST awards have until June 1, 2024 to use the funds.
