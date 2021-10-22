Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.
Bradley Palzkill won the prize in the Iowa Lottery’s $250,000 Extreme Cash scratch game, the Iowa Lottery announced Thursday.
A press release states that Palzkill purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St. He claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $250,000 Extreme Cash game is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $250,000 and 16 prizes of $10,000.
