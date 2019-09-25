Assessed values for apartment buildings, nursing homes and mobile home parks in rural Dubuque County will rise by 17% in 2019, according to officials.
However, thanks to a successful appeal to the Iowa Department of Revenue, that hike is significantly smaller than the 43% jump the Dubuque County Assessor’s Office initially anticipated.
“It’s definitely a positive outcome,” said County Assessor Dave Kubik. “I was pleased that (department officials) were open-minded to the information we presented.”
The state department last month issued a series of equalization orders for multi-family residential structures. An equalization order is designed to keep property value assessments, which are used for taxation purposes, equitable across the state.
More than 200 properties in the county but located outside of Dubuque’s city limits will be affected.
City of Dubuque Assessor Troy Patzner previously said the city wasn’t hit with an equalization order due to adjustments made to multi-residential property valuations in the spring. The city’s adjusted values for 2019 fell within the Iowa Department of Revenue’s boundaries, he said.
Also affected by an equalization order were apartment and nursing home buildings in Delaware County, which faced a 106% valuation increase — the largest such adjustment in the state. Such properties in Clayton County faced a 30% increase.
But when final equalization orders were issued this month, nearly all of the suggested increases were scaled back dramatically, Kubik said.
“I had requested in the neighborhood of a 20% (increase) because that’s what I felt the assessed values were below their market rate,” Kubik said.
Delaware County’s increase dropped to 24%. And Clayton County’s equalization order was neutralized entirely.
Clayton County Assessor Andy Loan said the problem was the model that the state department used to issue the initial equalization order.
Many smaller counties — such as Clayton County — didn’t have any sales of multi-family residential properties. Accordingly, data from which conclusions could be drawn was limited.
“I just didn’t have any data for them to even justify a 10% increase,” Loan said. “I didn’t have any sales.”
Delaware County Assessor Dan Lett did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Officials from Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties joined their peers in 41 other counties in protesting the valuation hikes. Nearly all of those efforts were successful, with county officials in most cases seeing their proposed assessment increases canceled altogether.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Revenue did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Assessment increases were not proposed for Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa.
Kubik said multi-family residential property values have not had assessed values changed since 2014 — when the classification was created — so an update was in order.
“I think this is a fair change to the assessed value,” he said. “Five years and we haven’t changed the value on (multi-family residential properties)
Kubik also noted that the state’s rollback — an assessment limitation — means the actual value increase will be a “more modest” 11.2%.
Properties affected by the equalization order will receive notices beginning Oct. 1. The notices also will include details about appeal options.