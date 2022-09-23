PEOSTA, Iowa — When Rick and Kathy Demmer got married 37 years ago, they moved down the road from Le-O-La Holsteins, the dairy farm owned by Rick’s parents, Leo and Stella Demmer.
“My parents weren’t ready to retire yet,” he said. “But we did have shares in the farm, and we kind of got into the farm that way.”
Eventually, Rick’s parents sold, and Rick and Kathy moved to the farm where he grew up. The couple was ready to start expanding the farm right away.
“I signed the purchase agreement around noon,” Rick said. “When I got back to the farm about 1:30 or so, they were already pouring cement for an addition to the barn.”
The Demmers raised seven children — Kayla, 34, Kristy, 32, Kyle, 31, Riley, 29, Rachel, 27, Royce, 25 and Regan, 21 — and are enjoying their six grandchildren: twins Kole and Joel, 4, Kate, 2, Kendrick, 2, Jamison, 18 months, and Kolette, 5 months.
Most of the kids have continued with ag-related careers, and they all come back to help on the farm, usually on a daily basis.
“It’s in the blood, I think,” Rick said.
Kathy, who grew up on a dairy farm near Farley, is a nursing instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta and has worked in the nursing field for years.
“When the kids were bigger and I could go back to work, I did it basically for health insurance,” she said. “Health insurance got so expensive.”
And there were challenging periods on the farm to work through.
“There were rough years, rough times,” Rick said. “But you get through that as a family.”
Teaching their children responsibility and a good work ethic was an important goal.
“When they were little, I would carry a big bucket of milk to the calves and they’d all carry their little buckets of milk behind me,” she said. “You’re teaching them all responsibility.”
Rick said he would even make small square bales of hay that the kids could handle themselves.
“They’d all help,” he said. “And some nights, they’d run around in the barn and play tag or hide-and-seek among the cows. It was just awesome to watch.”
The kids were involved in 4-H and continue to be involved in open classes and with their own children. Rick and Kathy volunteer as 4-H leaders.
Dinner always was together around the table, and Rick said his kids knew where their food came from.
“We had sweet corn that we grew, or the pork was from our farm,” he said. “We had milk from the barn and vegetables that grew in the garden.”
Despite the rough years, “There was always plenty of food in the pantry,” Rick said. “The kids had clothes, even if they were hand-me-downs. Yeah, we had bills. But the good Lord would take care of us.”
Rick and Kathy insisted that all of their children attend at least one year of college after high school.
“We’re only four miles from the community college, so that helped,” Kathy said. “And we’re lucky that they all found good jobs, and we’re happy that all of us can work.”
Rick became interested in genetics soon after buying the farm, and he has worked hard to build the herd to where it is today.
“Now, it’s fun, and the kids enjoy it,” he said. “We had three cows last year that went to World Dairy Expo (in Madison, Wis.), and that’s the most we’ve ever taken there. And they did very well (in competition). That may never happen again, but that was the icing on the cake.”
When the Demmers bought the farm in 1998, Rick was interested in improving the herd.
“The genes that were coming into our system were pretty good at that point in time,” he said. “We bought a cow with Kathy’s brothers in 2000 or 2001, somewhere right in there. She was one of the most sought-after cows in the country. We sold embryos to Japan and all over the country. There were more important visitors here (on the farm) than you could ever imagine.”
The care Le-O-La Holsteins has taken with its breeding program has paid off in big ways, including at this year’s Iowa State Fair, where Le-O-La Racer Tara EX-93 took Grand Champion and Supreme Grand Champion. The family also took home a boatload of hardware from the Dubuque County Fair.
In Des Moines, Le-O-La Holsteins also was named Premier Breeder and Exhibitor of this year’s fair, and it took home other awards.
Regan Demmer, in his last year in the Junior Show, took home Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion.
The farm gets many inquiries about embryos, and it sells quite a few of them to Japan.
“We’ve had worldwide exposure with these animals,” Rick said. “And it’s something we’re constantly working on, even after 20 years.We use embryos from all over the U.S. and Canada. We get a little insight from talking to people that we trust: ‘Hey, what can we use? What’s looking good?’ My son Kyle talks to a guy in Japan probably weekly. It’s really a network of farmers worldwide.”
Rick was named Iowa Holstein Association’s Master Breeder of the Year, a well-deserved honor after 30 years of breeding Holsteins, some of which he can trace back to the first registered cows his father, Leo, bought in 1969.
Rick said his interest in genetics was sparked by two incidents. The first was a trip to the World Dairy Expo as a teen.
“First National Bank used to take anybody that got a blue ribbon at the fair through 4-H on a big bus trip somewhere,” he said. “This particular year they took us to Madison to the Expo. I was just the right age to really appreciate it. I was probably 16. And that just fed my passion.”
The second incident was a conversation he had as a young man with a well-known Iowa breeder.
“There was this really good breeder from Waukon, Iowa, and we were at a show,” he said. “He didn’t know me from Adam. I was probably 20 years old and didn’t know anything. But we sat on a bench and talked breeding cows and genetics for a long time. He planted that seed.”
Rick and Kathy said the farm keeps running because of the family’s dedication.
“A lot of what we do wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for our kids helping us,” he said. “I can’t stress enough how important family is and how much of a team we are. None of my kids live at home, but last night, I had four kids here getting cows ready for shows, washing cows, doing whatever needs to be done.”
The Demmer family has dedicated itself to Le-O-La Holsteins, and the Holstein breed, for more than 30 years. Rick hopes there will be many more Demmers who will continue the tradition.
“Really, it’s all about the love of the game,” he said.
