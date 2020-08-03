PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville will host a community dialogue session Tuesday for its 2020-2023 strategic plan.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 75 N. Bonson St.
The format of the session will include a facilitator asking attendees to answer:
- What would you like to see the city accomplish/achieve in the first six months of 2021?
- What would you like to see the city accomplish/achieve in the next three years?
- If money was no object and you had a magic wand, what would you like to see the city accomplish/achieve?
Attendees can choose to observe only, but all will be given an opportunity to respond. Those wishing to respond will be given three minutes per question.