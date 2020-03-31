Dyersville City Council members recently awarded the contract for the Bear Creek restoration project.
Steger Construction’s bid of $448,713 was selected. The engineer’s estimate for the work was $454,000.
“The grant is for $450,000, so this whole project will be paid for using the Clean Water Act,” City Administrator Mick Michel said.
Oxbows, or U-shaped bends, will be created just outside of the creek’s banks as part of the project. The oxbows will be separate from the creek during normal flows but will capture excess water and sediment during periods of high water.
Work will likely kick off as soon as the weather allows.