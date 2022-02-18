EARLVILLE, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals this week ruled that there was enough evidence to convict a Delaware County man of killing his wife.
Todd M. Mullis, 45, of Earlville, appealed his first-degree-murder conviction and mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, arguing there was not enough evidence to convict him.
A jury convicted him of killing Amy Mullis, 39, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, 2018, at their farm near Earlville. However, Todd Mullis has argued that his wife’s death was a tragic farm accident.
The Iowa Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the appeal on Jan. 12.
“Todd generally attempts to poke holes in the state’s case and essentially attempts to retry the case for a different audience on appeal,” stated the opinion from the Court of Appeals. “But those efforts are futile. … From the evidence presented, Todd is the only possible assailant.”
On Nov. 10, 2018, Todd and Amy Mullis were working in a hog barn on their farm, along with their then-13-year-old son, Trysten.
Amy Mullis, who had a medical procedure a few days prior, left the barn after not feeling well. At her husband’s request, she first walked to a shed to retrieve a pet carrier.
Todd Mullis and his son continued to work in the hog barn for another hour and a half. Trysten Mullis previously testified that his father was out of his sight at times during that period, but he was not sure for how long.
Todd Mullis previously argued that he was not out of sight from his son long enough to kill his wife without his son noticing.
But the Court of Appeals opinion states that the argument “rests on a faulty premise” because Trysten could not say how long his father was out of sight. Documents also note that, besides the Mullises’ two other young children, no one else was on the farm that day.
Trysten eventually went into the shed and found his mother with a corn rake sticking out of her back. Todd Mullis pulled out the rake, began driving his wife to the hospital and called 911 on the drive.
The Court of Appeals opinion states that Amy Mullis was pronounced dead at the hospital and later examined by a forensic pathologist.
“When examining the puncture wounds to Amy’s back, the pathologist discovered two different wound paths,” the opinion states. “So the pathologist reasoned Amy was impaled with the corn rake at least two times and possibly three times.”
The opinion also notes that Todd Mullis had the motive to kill his wife, who was having an affair at the time of her death and was “getting up the nerve” to leave her husband.
“The jury could have reasonably concluded that Todd learned of the affair, Amy’s plans to leave him or both and resolved to kill her either in act of vengeance or as an attempt to avoid divorce and preserve his assets,” the opinion states. “From the evidence presented, it was clear that either would serve as strong motivation for Todd to act.”