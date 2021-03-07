PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – A methamphetamine supplier linked to Prairie du Chien has been sentenced to federal prison.
Sandy Xiong, 31, of La Crosse, was sentenced to five years on March 1, by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Xiong pleaded guilty to this charge on Dec. 4.
The release states that Xiong was arrested on Feb. 10, in a La Crosse grocery store parking lot as she prepared to deliver approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to an individual who met her in the parking lot. A previous press release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department stated that the individual who met Xiong was a suspected drug dealer from Prairie du Chien. The release did not identify the suspected dealer.
Authorities searched Xiong at the time of her arrested and found four separate baggies of meth totaling 116 grams, according to authorities. A subsequent search of her home yielded another 212 grams of meth, packaging materials, and a scale.