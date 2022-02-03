The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week approved a policy requiring Sunnycrest Manor staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in response to a federal order.
Per the executive order from President Joe Biden, Sunnycrest must require staff to be vaccinated or be ineligible for Medicare reimbursement. County staff said losing those funds would be impossible to survive.
“Noncompliance would mean you would be in jeopardy of losing your Medicaid or Medicare funding,” said county Human Resources Coordinator Dawn Sherman. “All but one resident’s care is funded through Medicare. We only have one (privately insured) resident.”
Sunnycrest Administrator Dani Ettema told supervisors that not complying with the order would cost the facility $9.5 million in a year.
Ettema said 84% of Sunnycrest’s 142 employees were fully vaccinated. While 24 employees were not vaccinated as of her report, she said she expects Sunnycrest to be 100% compliant with the order by Feb. 14, the deadline by which all staff must have at least their first dose of the vaccine.
That compliance is possible because the policy approved by supervisors allows employees to receive religious exemptions, as well as medical exemptions with a doctor’s signature.
“As long as the employee signs (the religious exemption), we are assuming they are attesting to it truthfully, and (we are) not requesting additional documentation,” Sherman said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham wondered if the exemption was lenient enough that it abandoned the intent of the executive order — to slow the spread of COVID-19 at health care facilities.
“In short, all those unvaccinated could just claim a religious exemption, that would be allowed and we would be in compliance?” he asked. “That doesn’t really change the health perspective of this.”
According to Sunnycrest documents, 15 employees already had claimed exemptions.
Ettema said she did not plan to pressure vaccinations over exemptions and that the policy covers the facility’s bases.
“Our residents are almost 100% vaccinated and almost completely boosted,” she said. “Our residents have also protected themselves. I’m not going to debate anybody at Sunnycrest whether they want to get vaccinated or not. We just need the policy in place with the exemptions, so that when (Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals) comes in to survey us, we are not in denial of payment for not being in compliance.”
All three supervisors voted in favor of the policy, though Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he opposed the executive order itself.
“I’ve had issues with the mandates, I won’t deny it,” he said. “But they have us in the position where we move forward or lose all the funding, which we can’t afford. I also understand the importance of vaccinations at Sunnycrest. Our current residents are disabled or handicapped. We need to protect them.”