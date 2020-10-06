GRANT COUNTY, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff’s Department and county administration hope to hear from the Native American Nation as they look to site the new communications tower for county law enforcement and the highway department.
According to officials, the Federal Aviation Administration has approved the site for the 350-foot tower near the south intersection of U.S. 129 and U.S. 61 in Lancaster.
Gaining approval from the Native American Nation is part of the Federal Communications Commission application to ensure there are no burial grounds or sites of historic significance to Native Americans at the communications tower’s planned location.
Once approved, officials hope to get the concrete footings for the new tower in place before winter, with the tower being installed next spring.
The cost of the tower is not to exceed $1.2 million.