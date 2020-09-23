A Dubuque man held in connection with two recent shootings faces additional charges.
Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 24, was arrested Monday at Dubuque County Jail on charges of two counts of assault with injury.
Court documents state that Massey-Beavers assaulted Mycal L. Hall, 20, of 897 Yale Court, and Anatasia C. Hughes, 21, of 1731 Washington St., during a disturbance at about 4:10 a.m. Aug. 2 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ellis Street.
Hall told police that after Massey-Beavers punched her, knocking her out momentarily, he pulled out a handgun, though he never pointed it at her, documents state.
Police have said Massey-Beavers was involved in two recent shootings in Dubuque.
He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting on July 22 that left one person injured.
Massey-Beavers faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with damage and carrying weapons for his alleged role in an ambush Aug. 4, in which two vehicles boxed in a third before shooting at it. No injuries were reported in that shooting.