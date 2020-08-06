Growing attention from a U.S. senator and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have lent credence to local cattle producers’ longstanding concerns about market consolidation in the beef industry.
Many livestock producers, however, believe the issue still is not getting the attention it deserves.
Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker said the issues in the cattle industry have been evident for years.
“The difference between what I am getting paid and what the (meatpacking companies) are getting paid has widened,” said Recker, who raises cattle in New Vienna. “Their profit margins have increased considerably. And the farmers are selling our cattle at smaller margins and finding it more difficult to negotiate prices.”
He explained that the meatpacking companies generally serve as the middleman between cattle producers and the end consumer.
Livestock farmers raise the cattle before selling the animals to a meat processing — often referred to as meatpacking — company, which then sells the product to a retailer.
The USDA reports there are 130,000 head of cattle — a figure that includes both beef and dairy — in Dubuque County, 120,000 in Delaware County, 96,000 in Jackson County, 72,000 in Clayton County and 66,000 in Jones County.
Recent consolidation in the industry, however, dramatically decreased the number of meatpacking companies. Livestock farmers like Recker believe this phenomenon has given these large companies substantial leverage and forced cattle producers to accept lower prices for their product.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley acknowledged these circumstances on the Senate floor this week.
He noted that Iowa ranks in the top 10 nationally in cattle production, but he said many of these producers are struggling amid industry consolidation.
“Over the years, the consolidation of the beef industry has threatened the very livelihood of these families and the rural communities where they reside,” Grassley said.
In his remarks, Grassley noted that only four companies slaughter 80% of cattle, adding that these packers “dominate the marketplace and limit opportunity for pricing negotiations.”
The power of the meatpacking companies can also impact those on the other end of the spectrum.
“Prices for ground beef and steaks, a staple in many Americans’ diets, doubled and tripled” recently, Grassley stated.
Recent market fluctuations prompted an investigation by the USDA, which was released last month.
The report was largely focused on the impacts of specific events, including an August 2019 fire at a Tyson processing facility and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While local cattle producers are pleased to see the issue drawing attention, many believe that it’s inaccurate to suggest evolving market conditions are purely the byproduct of those specific events.
Kevin Gassman, a cattle producer who farms just outside of Monticello, has raised livestock for about 20 years.
He believes the pandemic exacerbated — but didn’t cause — current disruptions in the beef markets.
“It really amplified what was already going on,” Gassman said. “I think (the pandemic) helped reveal bigger, underlying issues that had been there for a long time. Before this, I don’t think anyone realized how tight we were. It goes to show how vulnerable cattle producers are.”
Gassman said there are certain times of the year when cattle producers have virtually no negotiating power. Their only options are to take whatever price a meatpacker offers or sell their cattle at an auction, where they almost certainly will be sold at a discounted price.
Increasingly tight margins have forced cattle producers to perfect their processes. Incorporating the latest technologies has become an essential part of turning a profit.
“It is a game of large numbers now,” Gassman said. “You have to have a lot of animals to make a satisfactory amount of money. The industry is getting larger and larger, and smaller producers have struggled. Many of them have turned into hobby farmers who know they have to be employed elsewhere in order to survive.”
Recker expressed a similar sentiment.
“If they don’t change something, the risk is that the smaller producer will be forced out of the industry and the mega feedyards will be the only ones producing cattle,” he said.
Recker believes that breaking up the large meatpacking companies offers a possible solution: With more entities participating in the market, there will be more competition and fairer prices, he said.
Grassley this week urged lawmakers to support a bill aiming to bring increased competition and price transparency to cattle markets.
The senator pulled no punches while expressing his concerns about the industry, noting that everything from rising grocery prices to record profits in the meatpacking industry have convinced him that changes are needed.
“All of this has made clear that the cattle market is broken and real action is needed to fix it,” the senator said.