DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Libby Burkle hesitantly entered the room at James Kennedy Public Library on Tuesday, curious to see what was going on.
At a table, she discovered fellow gymnastics and dance team member Molly Gaul snapping together plastic toy pieces. She sat down to work with Molly and offered some assistance.
Together, Libby, 9, and Molly, 11, worked to create a “flying saucer” using a Snap Circuit building kit.
The Dyersville library offered a Snap Circuit event for families and kids in the area to learn how circuits work while promoting science, technology, engineering and math studies during National Engineers week.
John Wandsnider, Dyersville’s public works director and a civil engineer, said he worked with the library to create the event and promote engineering in order to give kids the opportunity to learn more about it as a potential career.
“I think it’s an opportunity to talk to somebody who’s been there and done that kind of thing and realize that this field exists,” he said.
During the event, Libby and Molly worked side-by-side to build a flying saucer made of plastic and metal and powered by batteries.
Libby said it was her first time playing with Snap Circuits but said she has done other STEM activities in school and loves how hands-on each project is.
“It is easier to snap them together than I thought,” she said. “I like engineering and like how it all connects together. I like learning how everything operates.”
Wandsnider said it was the first time he put together library events for National Engineers Week.
“I would say if you know you like math or science, maybe look into engineering or science, technology, engineering or math fields,” he said.
Several local engineering firms donated money to help the library purchase games for the event.
Maria Schroeder, a second-grade teacher at Farley Elementary School, stopped by the library Tuesday evening to check out the Snap Circuit event with her kids Greyson, 7, Emma, 4, and Lyla, 1.
Schroeder worked with Greyson to build a flying saucer and watched Emma’s face light up when she created a light circuit using the Snap Circuit toys.
“We’ve been to a Lego night and other nights (at the library), and the kids have always had fun,” she said. “We saw this and thought, why not try it?”
Schroeder said she wants her kids to be exposed to new and different subjects like engineering, so they know there are many opportunities available to them in the future.
“I think it’s important to expose them to different skill sets,” she said. “If they’re exposed to it then who knows? They might be electricians or engineers one day.”
Wandsnider said he was pleased with the handful of families that came to the event and was happy to see how easily the projects came together.
“I was impressed to see the kids put things together and make them work,” he said. “Once you know the basics of it, you can get into some pretty complex projects. This was a great demonstration of how electricity works. Kids can put circuits together and make it do what they want it to do — it’s pretty cool.”
The James Kennedy Public Library will host a second STEM event from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, during which experts will teach kids how to build and design prototypes that capture light, make airplanes and more.