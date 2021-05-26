One person was injured in a crash Friday in rural Dubuque.
Jonathan D. Reddingius, 20, of Manchester, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. Friday on Cottingham Road just north of Briarwood Drive. Authorities report that Reddingius was traveling north when he swerved to miss a deer and his vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch.
Reddingius was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.