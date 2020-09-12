PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members this week unanimously voted to pass an inclusivity statement, allowing for further work to make the city a more welcoming community.
“Collectively we will strive to learn about equity, diversity and inclusion; and promote acceptance of the difference of others within our workforce and our community,” the statement reads.
The next step for council members will be establishing an inclusivity task force to hone in on issues of diversity and inclusion in the community.
What the task force will consist of will be discussed at a future meeting. Council President Barbara Daus said some discussion will center around whether task force members should be limited to Platteville residents or also include people who work, but do not reside, in Platteville.
“We talked about having 12 or 13 people,” she said. “It’s probably not going to be a small group.”
The inclusivity statement vote was tabled at the council’s Aug. 25 meeting to allow for alterations to be made. City Manager Adam Ruechel said he incorporated discussion from that meeting, as well as language from similar statements for other municipalities, into the statement that council members approved
“Some of the feedback I got from council members was somewhat broad in its ability but also allows for a task force to dig in,” he said.
Before the statement was passed, Council Member Robin Cline noted that the new version was quite different from the one presented Aug. 25, but she still liked what she saw.
“One of my hopes would just be encouraging collaboration for events and promotions around the community to be more welcoming,” she said.
Cline also suggested adding language to the statement, which ultimately was not included.
“The city recognizes that structural and cultural barriers continue to marginalize and exclude people within our community, from access to, and representation in, city government, as well as from fully benefiting from the services we depend on to protect one’s health, safety and well-being,” Cline’s suggested addition said.
Several council members said they were unsure about passing the statement with Cline’s addition until they could see it in a complete draft.
“I don’t agree with the comment that we realize that we have done things incorrectly,” said Council Member Kathy Kopp. “If we were asked, what haven’t we done?”
Council members urged passing the statement rather than tabling it again to discuss additions.
“We need to move forward and make the task force,” said Council Member Ken Kilian. “We can always make changes.”
Council members agreed that the statement could be changed in the future if desired.
“I like this version better than the last version,” said Council Member Jason Artz. “It is a working statement, so we’ll be able to build on it and go from there.”