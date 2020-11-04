MANCHESTER, Iowa – Authorities say a man threatened a woman with a gun at a store Saturday in Manchester
Ryan F. Leppert, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Saturday on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment, according to a press release issued by Manchester Police Chief James R. Hauschild.
Court documents state that Monica M. Carter, of Manchester, was leaving Walmart at 1:10 p.m. when she approached Leppert’s wife.
Ryan Leppert then told Carter, “If you run up on my wife again I’ll blow out your kneecap,” according to documents.
Leppert then motioned for Carter to look down, and she saw him holding a handgun in front of his body.
Surveillance video from the store confirms Leppert had a gun visible on his hip.