Police said a Dubuque woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday.
Jill M. Heitzman, 62, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Kaufmann Avenue and Carter Road. The report states that Benjamin D. Carlock, 19, of Dubuque, was eastbound through the intersection when a vehicle driven by Phyllis A. Wolbers, 76, of Dubuque, ran the stop sign and struck the passenger side of Carlock’s vehicle. Heitzman was a passenger in Carlock’s vehicle.
Wolbers was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.