MANCHESTER, Iowa — A nine-hole disc golf course soon will materialize along the banks of the Maquoketa River in Manchester thanks to a partnership with a local hospital.
City Council members recently unanimously approved a three-year land lease agreement with Regional Medical Center for a 24-acre plot located directly north of the hospital at the low cost of $10 per year.
City Manager Tim Vick said this is a unique, inexpensive opportunity for the city to add an amenity that is very popular among the younger demographic.
With similar rules to golf, players start at a tee box and throw specialized Frisbees or discs at a target, or “hole.”
These holes consist of a pole that is planted in the ground with a disc-catching basket attached. Chains also are draped above the basket to slow down the disc and allow it to drop into the basket to score.
“It’s not going to take a lot of capital to put in the baskets,” Vick said. “The biggest cost I think we’re going to have is the small parking lot we’ll put in there so people aren’t parking in the paved lot the hospital uses.”
While exact costs weren’t yet available, Vick said city staff will begin to explore funding options.
“The Foundation for Delaware County is one of the grants we could apply for,” Vick said. “This may also be something we could do a fundraiser for.”
As for when the course could potentially open, Vick said there isn’t a firm target date yet but predicted it would be open before the end of summer.
Now that the lease agreement is in place, the project will be turned over to Parks and Rec Director Doug Foley.