The case for a Dubuque teen charged in a gunpoint robbery has been transferred to juvenile court.
Jacques D. Alexander, 16, of Dubuque, initially was charged as an adult in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony.
Court documents state that Alexander and Armond E. Hill, 16, of Dubuque, approached Justin A. Rickman, 40, and robbed him at gunpoint while he was parked on Queen Street.
Hill still faces adult charges in the case, and his next court appearance is set for Monday, Jan. 10.
The charges are forcible felonies, which, according to Iowa law, means 16- and 17-year-old offenders automatically are charged as adults.
An order recently filed by Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt states that Juvenile Court Services recommended Alexander’s case be granted a reverse waiver back to juvenile court and that Alexander could benefit from juvenile services.
“While the offense alleged is serious, it is only one factor for the Court to consider, and that factor is outweighed by the other factors that Court must consider,” the order states.
Alexander’s attorney, Steven Drahozal, filed documents arguing heavily in favor of the juvenile transfer.
The documents state that Alexander expressed “remorse” for his actions and that a psychological exam showed that he would be responsive to rehabilitation services offered in the juvenile system.
Drahozal told the Telegraph Herald that one of the difficulties with automatically charging 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in forcible felony cases is the delay brought on in the district court system. The time juveniles spend waiting for hearings and pending decisions is time that they could be receiving services.
Drahozal, who works in the public defender office in Dubuque, said that his supervisor, Kristy Hefel, has worked with juvenile cases and pointed him to research showing that juveniles sentenced to probation in the adult system are highly likely to reoffend.
“That shocked me when I read that, but in many ways, it makes sense,” Drahozal said. “I’m not saying anything negative about the adult probation system, but it’s designed for adults, not children whose personalities are developing.”
Documents filed by Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Sims argued against the reverse waiver but acknowledged that Alexander has had little contact with the juvenile system before.
“However, the State believes that the nature of the Defendant’s act outweighs his past contacts as a factor in this particular case,” documents state.
Sims also argued in documents that trying Alexander in adult court was best for the safety of the community.
“The two Defendants inflicted life-changing trauma on an innocent bystander so that they could steal his credit cards and attempt to make purchases from online firearms retailers,” documents allege.