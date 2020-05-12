Dubuque's public library will resume its curbside pickup service next week.
The service at Carnegie-Stout Public Library for materials that patrons have on hold will start again on Monday, May 18. It had been offered for a time after the library closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the curbside service then was suspended in late March.
Starting next week, it will be offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Patrons can receive notices that their holds are ready prior to the start of curbside service, but they must wait until curbside service begins to pick up any holds.
Curbside service will take place on the Locust Street side of the building, as indicated by signage. Patrons are asked to have their library card or photo I.D. and wait until they arrive at the curbside before calling to have their holds brought out.
Patrons can place holds by logging in to their accounts at www.dubuque.lib.ia.us or by calling 563-589-4225. When holds are ready, patrons will receive notification and instructions for pickup.
Additionally, all book drop locations are open, and patrons can continue to return their library materials.