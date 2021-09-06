Jon Kolker and Kate Pineda joined hundreds of other local residents at an outdoor dining experience in the space the Dubuque couple consider their own, vast backyard.
“We’re thrilled that there was an event here, in this very gorgeous space,” Kate Pineda said.
The couple live near the Bee Branch Greenway, the site Sunday for Project Rooted’s “The Rooted Table,” a free meal and community event that drew more than 300 guests to a long set table that stretched along a sidewalk on Prince Street for more than a block — from the intersection with 24th Street to just beyond the intersection with Regent Street.
“I wanted an experience that brought the community together that everybody could afford,” said Whitney Sanger, the co-founder of Project Rooted. “That was important to me because there are so many barriers that don’t allow people to attend things like this. I wanted to take away those barriers.”
About 140 volunteers bustled around the table, placing settings and food as guests converged for a six-course meal, featuring local chefs and locally sourced menu items.
“Ultimately, I hope people get the incredible sense of bringing people together around food,” said Kevin Scharpf, chef and owner at Brazen Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque. Scharpf co-founded the organization with Sanger. “Food is strong, powerful and meaningful. That’s what is special about it.”
Sanger and Scharpf formed Project Rooted to connect children, schools and families with local farmers, gardens and nutritious food.
The organization served thousands of free lunches to families in need in 2020 as COVID-19 shuttered schools and businesses.
Sanger said Sunday’s meal dovetails with the free lunches.
“Everything we do is intentional,” she said. “We pay attention to how we make people feel through our mission. We want people to feel — just like we did through our lunches — amazing in every way. We wanted to bring together the community in the best way we knew how — which was through food. So, here we are — one long table. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of and it’s finally happening.”
Sanger said the lengthy table helps guests feel connected. Facilitators spurred conversations about the topic of resiliency during the meal.
“You feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself and that’s where the one table (idea) came from,” she said.
Jess Viara sat at the table and faced the green parkland that stretched below a sloping embankment.
“It’s beautiful — what a great way to get the community together,” Viara said.
Although free, the event was ticketed, and those tickets went fast after they became available in early August.
“They were gone in seven hours,” Sanger said. “We first opened it up to our community partners — the nonprofits in the area — so they could reach out to those (people) who they serve, so they could have the first opportunity. Then we opened it up to the public from there.”
Sanger said she hopes there are similar, additional community dining events in the future in Dubuque.
“We hope to do it each and every year,” she said. “This is our launch and trial run to see how things work and hopefully we can expand it throughout the community — so it’s not just one street, but all the streets in the community.”
Kolker said he was pleased to join people from throughout the community along the Bee Branch.
“There’s probably a lot of people down here who have been down here before,” he said. “We walk this (park) every night and appreciate it as our backyard.”