MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Voters in the West Delaware County Community School District today approved a $20 million bond issue to remodel, repair and improve the elementary, middle and high schools.
A total of 752 voters, or 67.6% of those who cast ballots, supported the measure, while 361 voted against it. The measure required support from at least 60% of voters to pass.
The funds will be used to provide air-conditioning in all buildings, improve ventilation, replace piping and improving energy efficiency. District officials also plan to remodel secure entrances and improve the parent and bus drop-off lane at the elementary and middle schools.
Officials have estimated that the related median increase on the school district portion of property tax bills would be about $54 annually per household, based on an averaged assessed home value in the city of Manchester of $135,000.