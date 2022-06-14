PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Adela Sahak, her eight children and her husband moved from Kabul, Afghanistan, to Platteville, Wis., as refugees in September.
On Monday, Sahak held a grand opening for her new business, Afghan Sewing Center, showing off her work for local and state economic leaders during an event at Platteville Business Incubator, where the sewing center is housed.
“I like to help people by sewing for them, and I would like to spend my time doing something that I like to do and that shows my culture and traditions,” she said through a translator.
The event was part of a daylong visit to Platteville by leaders of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. In addition to visiting the business incubator, agency Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Deputy Secretary/Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers toured University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s IDEA Hub Accelerator and Dairy Innovation Hub.
“Seeing the opportunities that people have to start businesses in southwest Wisconsin that solve problems, provide solutions, and provide opportunities for people to follow their passions … that is critically important for the future of our state,” Hughes said.
During their visits, Hughes and Rikkers spoke with multiple businesses that received $10,000 Main Street Bounceback grants from their agency to start or expand businesses into previously vacant commercial spaces.
The Afghan Sewing Center was one such enterprise. Adela Sahak’s daughter Freshta, 19, said her mother worked as a seamstress in Afghanistan and had been sewing since the age of seven. After resettling in Platteville, the family worked with economic groups such as Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to secure space for their business at the incubator.
Freshta said the Afghan Sewing Center will offer hemming and tailoring services, along with custom-made clothing and other items such as purses and pillows.
“Platteville people really like to try new things, and we though it would be great to do something like this and introduce part of our culture,” she said.
The business incubator currently houses 20 tenants, Executive Director Kate Koziol said. Tenants have access to office or production space, work with business coaches in a mentorship program and can share ideas with fellow entrepreneurs.
“The incubator is like a farm,” Koziol said. “Ideas and seedlings are planted elsewhere, but here, they grow.”
Afghan Sewing Center is one of the incubator’s newest tenants. In the coming months, local restaurant and grocery store Los Amigos will set up shop in the facility’s new commercial kitchen, which is due to be completed in the next six weeks.
Koziol said Los Amigos owners plan to use the space for a newly-launched tortilla production facility after supply-chain issues made it difficult to obtain tortillas in the amount the business needed.
“They turned that hurdle into an opportunity,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.