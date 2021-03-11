A man is accused of firing a flare gun into the side of a Dubuque bar after being refused service.
Andrew M. Stoltz, 23, of Middleton, Wis., was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of University Avenue on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons.
Court documents state that Stoltz fired a flare gun at about 7 p.m. Tuesday outside of The Whisky, 1064 University Ave. Bartender Steven A. Roth, 52, told authorities that he declined to serve Stoltz, who became upset, left the bar and fired the shot.
Traffic camera footage shows Stoltz firing the flare gun and the projectile striking the side of the building’s second floor.
Officers found a spent aerial flare shell in the bar’s parking lot.
Authorities tracked Stoltz to the 2300 block of University Avenue, where they stopped his vehicle. Officers saw a flare gun in plain view and Stoltz admitted firing the gun, telling authorities that he “did it because he has trouble controlling his anger,” according to documents.