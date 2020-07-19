June convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.

  • Donna L. Morris, 70; Sept. 25.
  • Terrence M. O’Toole, 68; March 16.
  • Jeremy D. Adams, 33; Nov. 23.
  • Adam L. Arensdorf, 32; March 10, 2019.
  • Daniel L. Deutsch, 36; Feb. 14; second offense.
  • Lamar C. Ferguson, 30; March 7; second offense.
  • Jacob L. Gerlach, 27; Nov. 24.
  • Hillary J. Hannan, 29; Sept. 19.
  • Alex M. Kerkenbush, 23; March 7.
  • Andrew J. Friedmann, 36; March 7; second offense.

