A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to five days in jail and two years of probation for driving over a police officer’s toe
Saveion D. Williams, 23, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to the charges of interference with official acts causing injury and interference with official acts.
As part of the plea agreement, the original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations was amended to interference with official acts causing injury.
Williams was credited with time already served in jail. He also must pay a fine totaling $680, plus surcharges and any court costs.
Court documents state that officers responded to the area of Almond and Ellis streets when a fight was reported on Oct. 24. Officer Nicole Blum found five people fighting, including Williams.
After Blum arrived, Williams got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle. As Blum approached the vehicle, Williams put his vehicle in reverse to try to leave.
“Blum ordered Williams to stop multiple times, but Williams continued reversing the vehicle,” documents state. “... Williams then placed the car into drive and drove away directly in the path of Blum, running over Blum’s left foot.”
Blum “sustained pain to her big toe” as a result of the incident, documents state.