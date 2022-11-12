Lori Gravel's favorite part of her job is exposing people to the myriad benefits of hops, a small green flower typically used as a bittering agent in beer.
People tend to think the plant only has one use, Gravel said, but there are several medicinal and flavoring benefits, too. That's why she grows the crop on her farm, Hoppiness on the Hill in Otter Creek, Iowa, to turn into lotions, candies and additives for cooking oils and soaps to sell at markets across the tri-state area.
“Even if people just stop by to learn about hops and the natural benefits, that for me is worth it,” Gravel said. “Because that gets them curious and maybe they’ll return to my website later.”
Gravel was one of around 30 vendors to set up shop on Saturday for the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market, which opened for the season this month. The market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through April at the Kennedy Mall’s West Concourse.
Market Manager Danielle Stowell said it offers vendors and customers more consistency to know they’ll be a place to sell and purchase local products each week, regardless of the weather.
She said many of the vendors have greenhouses or something similar to allow them to offer fresh produce even in the chilly winter months, so people can find some of the fresh vegetables they’re accustomed to from the summer market.
“Greens that came from the ground yesterday taste better than something that was shipped here from California or somewhere else with a warmer climate,” Stowell said. “Plus, (by shopping at the market) you’re supporting your neighbors and the farmers who live and work here.”
The market attracted more than 650 visitors its opening weekend, and Stowell said that number likely will grow as the holiday season approaches.
Jasmine Tado, of Dubuque, said she tries to purchase as much of her food as possible from local, sustainable vendors. She attended the market Saturday with her sister, Taylor, because they wanted to purchase fresh food that wasn’t treated with pesticides or preservatives.
“I’m one of those people who is learning about all the toxicity that can go into our foods, and so knowing that these guys don’t really use pesticides and glyphosate on their crops is huge for me, especially since I’m pregnant,” Tado said.
Karen Greiner, of Hanover, Ill., said this month marks her fourth year at the market. She and her husband, Nathan, sell apples and hard cider from their apple farm, Orchard Landing.
The couple released their first hard cider flavor, Hard Landing, in October and expect to release more in the future. Greiner said the response to the new product has been good from both orchard visitors and market customers.
“(The winter market) is a good crowd. It’s well organized, and the vendors are all super nice,” Greiner said. “I usually go home with an empty truck.”
