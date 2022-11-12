Lori Gravel's favorite part of her job is exposing people to the myriad benefits of hops, a small green flower typically used as a bittering agent in beer.

People tend to think the plant only has one use, Gravel said, but there are several medicinal and flavoring benefits, too. That's why she grows the crop on her farm, Hoppiness on the Hill in Otter Creek, Iowa, to turn into lotions, candies and additives for cooking oils and soaps to sell at markets across the tri-state area.

