Current and former first responders had a strong presence at a Sept. 11 memorial service Saturday morning at the Dubuque County Firefighters Association Regional Emergency Responder Training Facility.
Speakers included retired New York City Fire Department paramedic Scott Cornwell, Dubuque Fire Department retiree and current city councilman Ric Jones, police chaplain Todd Brewer and Epworth Fire Chief Tom Berger.
About 100 people came out to reflect and dedicate Dubuque County’s new emergency radio system.
Cornwell, who now lives in Dubuque, responded as a paramedic to the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. As he told the audience Saturday, Cornwell and his fellow paramedics didn’t understand the scope of the tragedy at first.
When they were called to a “mass casualty incident” at the towers, they assumed it was an accident.
“We saw the flames coming out of the South tower and we said, ‘Oh my god, that’s what we’re going to,’” Cornwell said.
Cornwell relayed the panic he heard coming over the radios and the swarms of people in the streets. While treating injuries on the ground down the street, they heard an explosion when the second plane hit.
“No one imagined the scope of what was going on and the depravity,” he said.
Communications were down and Cornwell’s team was transporting patients away from the scene to find a hospital when the first tower collapsed.
Cornwell spoke of how the city and country came together in the wake of the attacks.
“It’s important to remember, 2,000 people died, 20,000 worked in that complex,” Cornwell said. “Ninety percent of them got out. Those people were saved due to the efforts of the security response teams in the building, the port authority, police, EMS, fire department ... We can’t forget all the people that were saved and all the people who came together.”
His message rang true with many in the crowd.
“I loved the speaker,” attendee Linda Vieth said.
Attendee Kim Halton agreed that the attacks seemed unbelievable at the time. Halton’s niece was living and working in the World Trade Center in 2001, though she was not in the office on Sept. 11.
“It touched everyone,” Halton said. “No matter who you are.”
Halton said that the message of coming together, being kind and stepping up resonated with her.
Other highlights of the event included appearances by Dubuque Fire Pipes and Drums and a public safety honor guard. A tableau of firemen also took part in the event, hoisting an American flag in a pile of rubble.
Dubuque council member Susan Farber, wearing red, white and blue and a Twin Towers pin, was one of the members of the community who came out to remember the tragedy.
Farber said she has done something to mark the anniversary every year. In 2001, Farber was living in New York.
Twenty years ago, she was moving on Sept. 11 and recalls how she watched the attacks on television with the movers and her sister-in-law, who had come up from Dubuque to help her move.
Farber agreed that everyone in the city came together.
“We all came together, all the New Yorkers as well as all of the United States,” Farber said. “It was a very collective time in Manhattan.”
That night, everyone went out to the restaurants and bars, Farber said. Farber met a young woman who had escaped the towers before the collapse.
“We basically took her under our wings and took care of her for the next couple of days and to this day we are friends,” Farber said.
The girl lived in Washington D.C. and was only in town for a business meeting. She had nowhere to go.
“That was the experience that generated a lot of camaraderie within New York and each of the neighborhoods,” Farber said.
In the following days, the city turned out for benefits, fundraisers and candlelight vigils, giving blood and donating water and supplies to rescue workers.
“Anything could happen at any time,” Cornwell said. “We have to be aware of that and we have to prepare, we have to train, we have to consider the possibilities we have, we have to learn from the past and we have to move forward. I’ve been talking about a reaction response. Let’s think about being proactive.”
The audience also heard from Berger about how emergency communication has changed over the past 20 years.
“The terrorist attacks 20 years ago posed many communications challenges,” Berger said. “Police did not talk to fire, fire had trouble communicating with EMS, dispatch could not transmit critical information.”
Berger said that the attacks, as well as communication struggles during Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, led to changes nationwide to emergency communication.
Dubuque County had a central, consolidated communication system prior to 2001 thanks to the work of the county and the support of RACOM Corporation, Berger said.
More recently, the county has built an interoperable communications system and joined a regional network covering eastern Iowa.
A collection of current and former members of the Dubuque County Public Safety Committee came forward for a ribbon-cutting for the system. The ribbon was a yellow tape bearing the phrase “Fire Line Do Not Cross.”
“We now have a state-of the-art emergency system that will serve our county for many years,” Berger said.