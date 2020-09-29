Western Dubuque County Community School District officials told the school board it’s time students in the district’s two high schools have school-provided computers.
Kelly Simon, director of curriculum and instruction, and Nathan Corbin, director of technology, explained at a recent board meeting why now is the time for the district to move to one-to-one computers for high school students.
“Having them now just isn’t a matter of best practice, but now, it’s an absolute necessity,” Simon told the board.
The plan calls for the district to purchase 1,250 laptop units for students in grades 9-12 at Western Dubuque and Cascade high schools.
Corbin and Simon told the board that because of the need nationwide for school computers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be months before the new computers are in the district.
Interviewed after the meeting, Simon said, before the pandemic, the district prioritized ways to directly invest in teacher training.
“Before, we invested in things that would make our teachers have better practices. An investment of this size in computers didn’t make the top of our priority list,” she said. “So much has changed in education in the last six months.”
Corbin said the district sent out requests for proposals for the units following the board meeting. He couldn’t say for sure when the units might arrive.
“Everyone in the nation has been ordering computers since March,” he said. “We placed a smaller order in March that just arrived last month. That was just for our typical replacement devices. My goal would be to have them in six to 10 weeks, but the reality of it is it could take longer because of supply and demand.”
Simon said even if it takes months to get the units, the district’s teachers already have started training on incorporating one-to-one computer usage into their lessons.
“A lot of the staff training we began last spring,” she said. “We knew that even without the devices, we still needed a mechanism to organize our content and our teaching to get into students’ hands even when they just checked out a device.”
Corbin did not have a dollar amount on the units.
“I can’t speculate because volume pricing will impact the final cost. In RFPs we have done in the past, companies can get pretty competitive in their pricing.”
Simon hopes for a January rollout of the computers. She said while the computers can answer an immediate need should students or the district need to learn virtually because of the pandemic, she sees the computers as another tool for teachers to help students.
“When we can get back to our new normal of having everyone back safe and sound together, we can slow down the fast training process and really talk with teachers about all the ways this is a tool that increases student accessibility and diminishes academic holdbacks on some students.”
After RFPs are returned to district officials, the school board could decide on the computer purchase at the Monday, Oct. 12, school board meeting.