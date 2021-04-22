The Mississippi River rose to its second-highest crest in history 20 years ago at Dubuque, as floodwaters swamped several area communities.
Snowmelt and heavy rainfall — during the second-wettest April in Minnesota history — sent floodwater streaming south into the tri-state area in April 2001. The Mississippi River crested at 25.4 feet at the Dubuque railroad bridge on April 21 and at 22.58 feet at Bellevue on April 22, both the second-highest recorded for these locations.
While a floodwall protected most of Dubuque from the rising waters, other communities weren’t as fortunate. Officials reported water entering the basements of more than 150 homes in Cassville, Wis., and Iowa National Guard troops were dispatched to Marquette, Iowa, to patrol levees and man pumps. Floodwaters swamped the causeway leading to the Mississippi River span that connects Sabula, Iowa, with Savanna, Ill., forcing motorists to take a 40-mile detour.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on some of the widespread flooding in its April 21, 2001, edition.
IOWANS WORK, WAIT AS RIVER RISES
MARQUETTE, Iowa — Mississippi River levees and dikes are holding for now in northeast Iowa towns, but the people living and working behind them are nervous.
The river crest was expected to roll past Marquette, McGregor and Guttenberg on Friday night, and all three towns were prepared. But heavy rains also were predicted for the area, and that was making officials jittery.
Marquette was a busy, noisy place Friday with the whir of sump pumps on every street and the droning of helicopters and low-flying aircraft overhead. The National Guard was only allowing residents and flood workers to enter town on the one roadway still open.
Emergency levees have been built to keep out the Mississippi River on the east side of town and the flooding Bloody Run Creek on the west side. Water from both was only inches from the top of the dikes with the river level at 23.74 feet.
“Our focus now is to maintain what we have — to just keep the water held back,” said Maj. Ben Corell, of the National Guard, as he handled several phone lines at the emergency command center in Marquette.
The soldiers and local emergency workers will patrol all the dikes 24 hours a day looking for “hot spots” — seepage or boils that could develop into major breaches.
Officials with federal and state agencies have been working all week with city and county officials to save the river town of 480 from inundation.
One mile south in McGregor, townsfolk and businesses are also surrounded by a similar earthen levee. When the river crept past one high-water prediction, workers added layers of sandbags.
Curious onlookers took photos and videos of the flood scenes as city workers moved more sandbags into strategic positions. The first floor of the Holiday Shores Motel behind them was filled with floodwater. A large banner hung from the second floor read, “We will be back!”