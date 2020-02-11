BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities said two people were arrested last week on drug-dealing and other charges in Boscobel after a traffic stop.
Xai Vang, 25, of La Crosse, and passenger Nemo Yang, 22, of Holmen, were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Both also were arrested on out-of-county warrants.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released details of the arrests, which occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday in Boscobel. A press release states that a deputy pulled over a vehicle driving by Vang for a traffic violation that occurred in Crawford County and determined that he was driving with a suspended license and did not have auto insurance.
A Boscobel Police Department K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle, the release states. An ensuing search led to law enforcement finding meth, smoking devices and other drug paraphernalia.