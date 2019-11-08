Historic building rehabilitation projects in Dubuque and Elkader on Thursday were awarded grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Main Street Iowa Bricks and Mortar challenge program.
The old Rouse and Dean Foundry building, located at 990 Washington St. in Dubuque’s Millwork District, received $75,000 to assist with a total building rehabilitation. A $327,730 local match is required.
The 5,400-square-foot building is being transformed into a bar and restaurant. The total cost of redeveloping the structure will be more than $3 million, state officials previously reported.
Also receiving one of the challenge grants was the Argus Building in Elkader. The state will put $75,000 toward that rehabilitation project, which has an estimated cost of $175,855.