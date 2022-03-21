A man recently pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from a fight in Dubuque, during which he was shot in the leg.
Sirmonta D. Coleman, 25, of Thomson, Ill., entered the pleas in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.
If a plea deal is accepted, charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent would be dismissed, as well as additional charges of assault while participating in a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Plea documents state that Coleman is seeking a five-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation.
Court documents state that police reported Coleman was shot in the leg on July 3 during a large fight that started inside a Main Street bar, then moved outside in the parking lot of the convenience store at 250 W. First St. Coleman was shot in the parking lot.
The affidavit states that police were told by Demario M. Durrah, 30, of Dubuque, that he heard a gunshot as the fight progressed. Durrah, who told police he was watching the fight, then saw Coleman with a handgun.
“Coleman then looked at Durrah and began walking toward Durrah with the handgun in his hands,” documents state. “Durrah told Coleman to stop, but Coleman continued to advanced toward Durrah, who removed his handgun from his pocket and fired multiple rounds toward Coleman in self-defense, striking Coleman in the leg.”
Coleman fell and dropped his weapon, documents state, and Durrah placed his handgun on the ground and waited for police to arrive.
Police reported that security camera footage confirmed that Coleman was advancing toward Durrah with his handgun “held out in front of him” prior to being shot.
The charges Coleman pleaded guilty to all relate to Coleman pointing a gun at and assaulting someone only identified by initials in plea documents.
Coleman’s previous criminal history includes a felony conviction for robbery in 2020 in Carroll County, Ill.
Coleman’s sentencing hearing has been set for May 2.