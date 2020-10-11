Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, has spent her campaign listening to the needs of the residents in Iowa’s First Congressional District, and she hopes to soon be able to help address them.
Hinson is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the Nov. 3 election. The First Congressional District includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
When Hinson launched her campaign, she could not have anticipated that large portions of the district would be hit by a devastating derecho at the same time as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Those two developments only have added to the challenges faced by the residents she seeks to represent, she said.
“I was up in Howard, Mitchell and Worth counties, which were not hit by the derecho,” she said. “The issues that were important to folks up there were related to the economy and health care. Those messages are a little more urgent for folks who’ve had to deal with disasters on top of it.”
Hinson worked for 10 years as a broadcast news anchor for KWWL before running for and winning a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2016. She said traveling the district in her bid for federal office and “telling those stories” would aid her in Washington, D.C.
Hinson’s health care goals include keeping protections for pre-existing conditions, cleaning up administrative processes and eliminating surprise medical billing.
Regarding health care, the federal government’s response to COVID-19 was top of mind. Hinson was critical of the Democratic Party-controlled U.S. House of Representatives’ actions.
“The tone was wrong from the beginning from the House,” she said. “The liberals, they were playing politics with the crisis — putting their wish list inside this aid package, while Iowans needed that relief. That’s why people hate Washington, D.C., and politicians. Families were losing loved ones. People were losing their jobs.”
Hinson also praised the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act but wants certain things to be tightened up.
“I want to see the pass-through extended,” she said of a tax deduction of up to 20% for certain companies. “Right now, it sunsets in 2025. Businesses are not going to make these investments until they know what’s ahead. Because if the government is going to come in and take more and more and more, they’re not going to. That needs to be made indefinite.”
Hinson approved of the Federal Communications Commission updating maps of broadband accessibility but wants further assurances for federal broadband allocations.
“Ultimately, we need to make those funds super-targeted where they need to go,” she said. “One thing the federal government is bad at is oversight. Congress’s role is to establish new programs, fund those and then oversee. This area specifically is where they suffer.”
Hinson said the pandemic revealed opportunities that could be met by greater broadband access, especially in rural areas.
“We’ve learned that more people are telecommuting now and will be for the foreseeable future,” she said. “People are learning new ways to do business, learning new ways to educate their kids.”
That would be especially helpful during Iowa’s harsh winters.
“There was a week where kids were home ... because it was so cold,” Hinson said. “We are now able, or will be, to not lose those 10 learning days.”
She also said the best way to return manufacturing jobs to the U.S. was to introduce “business-friendly” tax reforms that have proven effective in Iowa.
She also wants to focus on clarifying visa programs to allow immigrants who follow rules easy access to jobs like those that need filling in Iowa.