The Jule is offering a free winter items giveaway from Monday to Dec. 27.
Winter hats, gloves and socks will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the lobby of the Intermodal Transportation Center, 950 Elm St. in Dubuque, according to a press release.
The Jule will host an open house from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, to launch the giveaway.
The event is free and includes complimentary hot cocoa, warm apple cider and donuts to all guests and passengers.
Donations of new winter hats, gloves and socks of all sizes can be made at the Intermodal Transportation Center during regular business hours.