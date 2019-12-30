A Dubuque couple hopes to turn a historic, century-old barn on their residential acreage into a “small, intimate and unique” event venue.
Kristin and Steve Vaassen have requested to rezone 3 acres of a 26-acre residential property at 2319 Manson Road for commercial use to allow for a possible event space.
The couple purchased a deconstructed barn built in the early 1900s. Picked apart piece by piece, the couple began to reconstruct the century-old Cedar County barn from Tipton, Iowa, in May, adding modern amenities.
Those features include a full kitchen and loft suite with a private bathroom and shower. The goal is to provide guests with “a comfortable, weather-controlled setting,” the couple wrote to city planning officials as part of the rezoning request.
Kristin Vaassen said plans for the proposed business are tentative, but the couple intends to utilize the barn for small gatherings, corporate events and weddings with 75 to 125 guests.
She says millennials are looking for “simple, warm” venues that create memorable experiences.
“It would be a great economic impact piece for Dubuque,” Kristin Vaassen said. “The Annabel Lee barn (named after one of the couple’s two dogs) will offer a hometown setting, thus out-of-town guests will utilize our hotels, eat in our restaurants and enjoy afternoons of shopping directly impacting our economy in a positive way.”
Other businesses, such as florists, caterers, musicians, decorators, photographers and hair stylists, might benefit as well, she said.
“It’s a venue that’s very unique and needed in Dubuque,” she said.
Dubuque’s Zoning Advisory Commission will consider the rezoning request at its Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Guy Hemenway, an assistant City of Dubuque planner, said that while the barn is located in a residential area, it sits on a large piece of property well removed from nearby homes off a road that generates very little traffic.
The access drive for the event space would be past the Creek Wood Drive turn off to Timber Hyrst Estates, at the end of a paved street with only one house at the end, Hemenway said.
He said traffic on Manson Road is so low the Iowa Department of Transportation has never surveyed the property for traffic counts.
With a maximum capacity of 125 people and one parking space per four people required by the city, Vaassen said the barn would add about 32 cars to the traffic flow a few days per week.
The most common time of the day for increased traffic would be in the afternoon and late evening. No early morning traffic would be affected, Vaassen and Hemenway said.
Vaassen noted that the property formerly was a trailer court, with 48 homeowners coming “in and out of this location, all hours of the day.”
The barn is nestled outside the view of all but two neighboring homes, and is surrounded by Catfish Creek and 200 feet of timber to help reduce noise and visibility.
Vaassen said the barn is insulated with low-pressure sprayed polyurethane foam to help dampen sound from the barn. She said outdoor music or amplified noises will be prohibited after 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and after 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
If approved, the rezoning would permit more than 50 commercial uses “designed to serve the motoring public or uses requiring highway or arterial (road) locations,” according to city zoning ordinance. Those uses include a bank, carwash, gas station, department store, grocery store, hotel, restaurant, body shop and car sales business.
Vaassen, though, stressed “the property would only be used for this business plan.”
Hemenway said several neighbors have expressed concerns about traffic. No written concerns have been submitted.