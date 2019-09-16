Building permits issued in Dubuque County in August with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses Detached
- English Ridge LLC, 510 Stone Valley Drive, $260,000.
- Joshua J. & Calli N. Ramler, 1977 Creek Ridge Lane, $585,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1451 Autumn Ridge Lane, $240,000.
- Dubuque South Pointe LLC, 1453 Autumn Ridge Lane, $240,000.
- Cecil J. & Linda S. Pfeiffer, 890 Vinton St., $205,000.
- Cecil J. & Linda S. Pfeiffer, 892 Vinton St., $205,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
- Oberbroeckling Properties LLC, 7869 Commerce Park, $288,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Dollar Tree, 2585 Northwest Arterial, $203,745. Interior build-out for Dollar Tree.
- TDG Warren LLC., 3500 Dodge St., $150,000. Interior remodel for Shopko Optical in Suite 110.
- Kennedy Mall Inc., 555 John F. Kennedy Road, $190,950. Remove and replace the roof on Dubuque Mining Co. and Vertical Jump Park in Kennedy Mall.
- Hy-Vee Inc., 400 S. Locust St., $139,500. Interior remodel of Market Grille, Express and 1st Aisle Kitchen departments.
- Medline, 1595 Innovation Drive, $127,829. Install a new sprinkler system.