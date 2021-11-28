To some, tax-increment financing is a backbone of economic development, but to others, it is an unnecessary carrot to attract businesses.
Since 2010, the City of Dubuque has utilized TIF as an incentive for 24 business developments, promising up to nearly $35 million in future property tax revenues as part of agreements involving $403.4 million in investment from businesses and the creation of 684 new jobs.
Through TIF, taxes based on the incremental increases to a property’s value are rebated back to the business. The financing is included in development agreements in which developers or businesses typically commit to a certain level of investment and/or job creation.
A recent example is Simmons Pet Food. In one of the major recent business developments in Dubuque, the company is investing $80 million locally as it opened its new manufacturing operation in the city. Under a 10-year TIF agreement with the city, about $3 million of property taxes will be rebated over that decade.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said TIF is an essential method of creating incentives for companies to move to and expand in Dubuque.
“It’s the most important financial tool we have to attract new businesses,” Dickinson said. “It’s especially important in a rural state.”
In Dubuque, the agreements typically last for 10 years. After that time, a property again is subject to full property taxes.
For smaller cities, the appeal of TIF is clear, Dickinson said. Unlike larger cities, which have more resources and better infrastructure, TIF allows smaller communities to offer incentives to employers and financially compete with other cities.
However, opponents of TIF contend that it is often overused by cities to attract businesses that already were likely to come to or expand in their communities.
“When a business is deciding a location, other economic factors are more important than TIF funding,” said Peter Fisher, professor emeritus of urban planning at University of Iowa and research director at Common Good Iowa. “Access to markets, transportation hubs, being near a rail line — those things matter more than tax incentives.”
Fisher has studied the use of TIF in Iowa. He said of the numerous instances in which TIF was used by several municipalities in the state, only about 10% to 15% of those deals hinged on the incentives provided by TIF.
However, he added that many cities cannot afford to risk not offering TIF and losing a potential employer to a neighboring city.
“If you get outbid and lose a company, there is a political price to pay,” Fisher said. “If you overbid TIF funds for a business, you aren’t going to pay any (political) penalty at all, but you will pay if you lose that business. That pushes cities to offer more than they need to.”
While the City of Dubuque has used TIF to bring in new businesses, city Economic Development Director Jill Connors said city officials more often utilize the financing for local businesses looking to expand or relocate within the city.
Of the 24 business projects to receive TIF incentives from the city since 2010, only four were for businesses not already in Dubuque.
“A lot of our use of TIF is for job retention and creation with our existing companies,” Connors said. “We want our existing businesses to thrive, and TIF helps them do those expansions.”
In 2011, IWI Motor Parts invested $2.5 million to expand its operations to a new facility and was approved for $957,741 in TIF rebates, covering about 38% of the project cost.
Teddy Jo Faley, president and owner of IWI, said the TIF incentives were essential to him deciding to keep his company in Dubuque.
“Sometimes, Dubuque isn’t the easiest place to get to,” he said. “It can add a lot of extra work to do business in Dubuque, so it’s good that they are offering that incentive for businesses.”
Fisher said that while TIF can be used to create economic growth in communities, he also believes it can be easily overused.
He pointed to the City of Coralville as an example. The city has used TIF incentives extensively to bolster its retail economy over the past 20 years, creating $360 million in TIF-related debt, according to the most recent state reports.
Dubuque’s TIF-related debt currently sits at $116 million, made up primarily of tax rebate obligations to businesses as part of TIF agreements, along with internal loans and general obligation bonds for city projects using funds generated in TIF districts. These funds are generated by tax revenue created from TIF-supported projects and are generally used by the city to fund infrastructure improvements, such as improvements to Chavenelle Road in 2017 for $184,749.
Connors said the City of Dubuque does not use TIF incentives to attract retail businesses.
And the argument against the extensive use of TIF isn’t new. A 2002 study by economists at Iowa State University examined TIF use in Iowa and determined “that the overall expected benefits (of TIF) do not exceed the public’s costs.”
Ultimately, Fisher said that while TIF can boost a local economy and create jobs, cities also must be careful to not divert too much of their property taxes to benefit businesses.
“It’s easy to overdo it and abuse it at the expense of residents,” Fisher said. “There needs to be a conservative and responsible use of TIF.”