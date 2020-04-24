At almost 102 years old, Helen Meester still takes a shot of Crown Royal every night.
Her reason is simple: “So you live longer,” she said.
It certainly seems to be working. Meester, who lives at Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque, will celebrate her 102nd birthday on Sunday.
Though her family will not be able to see her in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they and her caregivers seek to brighten her day by recruiting people to come wish her well from a distance.
Staff at Roots of Dubuque, a non-medical home care agency of which Meester is a client, are inviting community members to join a car parade on Sunday afternoon to celebrate Meester’s birthday.
“We’re going to try to make it as special and loud as we can,” said Crystal Abitz, care coordinator for Roots of Dubuque. “She deserves it.”
Meester has packed plenty of life into the past 102 years.
She was born in northwest Iowa in April 1918, around the start of the Spanish flu pandemic that spread through the U.S.
“She survived that one — she’s survived a lot,” said her daughter, Donna Price, who noted that her mother also lived through the Great Depression and World War II.
Meester spent much of her career as a teacher, and after her husband retired, she went back to school and then became a nursing home administrator, Price said.
For Meester’s 100th birthday, she received a letter from a student she had as a kindergartner. That student grew up to become a writer, and he told Meester about how she impacted him and guided his career, Price said.
“She did impact a lot of people’s lives,” Price said.
She said it hasn’t quite sunk in for either her or her mother that Meester is celebrating her 102nd birthday this weekend.
“You’ll say, ‘Mom, you’re going to be 102,’ (and she responds), ‘No, I’m not,’” Price said.
Meester says she has mixed feelings about turning 102.
“(I feel) one of two things — one’s worse, and one’s better,” she said.
However, there are certainly parts of the celebration to look forward to.
“We’re going to have cake and ice cream (and a hamburger) — a perfect birthday week,” she said
However, she has a hunch that the daily shots of Crown Royal have helped with her longevity. The daily ritual has been part of Meester’s life for as long as Price can remember.
“We’re convinced that’s what keeps her going, and it’s got to be Crown Royal. (It) can’t be anything else,” Price said.
Price, who lives in Iowa City, has not been able to visit Meester during the COVID-19 pandemic but has continued to stay in touch over video chat.
The pandemic means Price will not be able to go visit her mother on her birthday. Price’s brother, Gerry Meester, a retired orthopedic surgeon, lives in East Dubuque, Ill., but is currently in Arizona, where he spent the winter and ended up riding out the pandemic.
“It’s hard to see all this happening,” Price said. “You want the best for your parents, but this is the best that anyone can do. She is getting the best that anyone can do for her right now.”
Knowing that Meester cannot have visitors on her birthday because of the pandemic, Abitz decided she still wanted to make the birthday special. She and the staff at Roots of Dubuque have worked with Meester since 2017.
On Sunday, she and her staff will hold the car parade through Stonehill’s main parking lot to let Meester know that they care for her. Meester is going to be taken to the front entrance to observe the event from a distance.
“I feel, in my position as a caregiver and care coordinator, that’s our job, to step in and kind of make it special for her,” Abitz said.
Price said she is sad not to visit her mother on her birthday but that they will participate virtually in celebrations with Meester on Sunday and Monday.
“When the day comes that we can get up there and be with her, we’ll celebrate it again,” Price said. “Who says you can’t turn 102 more than once?”